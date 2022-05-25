Wednesday's hockey: Firebirds rally for 2-1 OHL series lead; Redmond on Flint TV

News staff and wire services

The Flint Firebirds rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the first period to beat the Windsor Spitfires 6-3 in Game 3 of the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference final at the Dort Financial Center in Flint on Wednesday.

Windsor took the lead on goals by Daniel D'Amico, Oliver Peer and Michael Renwick (assisted by Livonia's Ryan Abraham) but Flint came back with a pair of goals by Braeden Kressler and Ethan Keppen with singles to Ethan Hay and Sahil Panwar.

The Firebirds lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Friday in Flint at 7 p.m.

Redmond on Flint TV

Former Red Wings forward and Bally Sports hockey analyst Mickey Redmond joined the Flint Spirits Hockey Network for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Redmond, the third player in NHL history to record back-to-back 50-goal seasons and the first in Red Wings history, will also work Friday's game with Jack Sznewajs.

The games can be heard on 103.1 FM and watched online at www.us103.com.

Bordeleau's Swiss connection

University of Michigan forward Thomas Bordeleau has a Swiss hockey connection ahead of Team USA's quarterfinal game on Thursday against Switzerland at the world hockey championships in Finland (1:20 p.m., The Hockey Network).

Bordeleau spent 10 years of his childhood in Switzerland with his father, Sebastien, playing for SC Bern and EHC Biel in the Swiss National League.

The other quarterfinals on Thursday feature: Canada vs. Sweden, Germany vs. Czechs, and Finland vs. Slovakia.

Billie Jean King eyes women's hockey

North America’s top women’s hockey players are teaming up with former tennis star Billie Jean King and Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter to explore launching a pro league within the next year, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The PWHPA informed its members, who include U.S. and Canadian national team players, that it signed a letter of intent with Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group to expand on the association’s effort to establish what would become North America’s second women’s pro league.

Details of the proposed league have not yet been finalized, though tentative plans have the new league featuring six teams with players paid an average salary of $55,000.

The PWHPA would compete with the Premier Hockey Federation, which is entering its eighth season.