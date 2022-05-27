Watch the trailer for ESPN's 'Unrivaled: Red Wings v. Avalanche'

The Detroit News

There hasn’t been playoff hockey in Detroit since the Red Wings’ first-round exit in 2016.

It’s been much longer since their epic rivalry against the Colorado Avalanche was must-see TV, as the most-heated rivalry in sports during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

ESPN is heating things up, releasing the trailer for its new special, “Unrivaled: Red Wings v. Avalanche.”

The trailer, which lasts 2 minutes, 20 seconds, is full of highlights and interviews with players from both teams, amping up the adrenaline for those who remember the bad blood and big hits from their rivalry.

All the main characters are featured, including the Red Wings’ Darren McCarty and the Avs’ Claude Lemieux

The final sequence showcases the names of many of the luminaries, including current Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, Brendan Shanahan, and Vladimir Konstantinov, along with Colorado’s Joe Sakic, Patrick Roy and Peter Forsberg.

The trailer ends with a chilling shot of Konstantinov being interviewed by a producer.

“What’s your favorite memory of that rivalry with the Avalanche?” the producer asks.

“Beat them,” Konstantinov answers.