Hockey roundup: Flint eliminated in OHL Game 7; four Michigan players at women's worlds

The Detroit News

The Ontario Hockey League season came to an end for the Flint Firebirds in Game 7 of the Western Conference final on Wednesday.

Daniel D'Amico scored three goals and Detroit native Xavier Medina made 38 saves in the Windsor Spitfires' 4-0 victory at the WFCU Center in Windsor.

Alex Christopoulos had the other goal on an assist from Livonia's Ryan Abraham.

Women's U18 worlds

Four Michigan players will compete at the women's U18 world championships in Madison, Wisconsin from June 6-13.

►Goalie Annelies Bergmann, Detroit (Oakland Grizzlies)

►Forward Elyssa Biederman, Franklin (Little Caesars)

►Forward Cassie Hall, South Lyon (Little Caesars)

►Forward Kirsten Simms, Plymouth (Little Caesars)

Simms was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the worlds in 2020 and was one of three players on the Little Caesars team (Elyssa Biederman, Cassie Hall), which won the national 19U championship this year.

This year's worlds were originally scheduled for Sweden but were postponed because of COVID-19 and moved to Wisconsin.

Team USA will scrimmage against Canada on Thursday in Blaine, Minnesota. The U.S. will open against Sweden on Monday (June 6) with preliminary games against Finland on Tuesday and against Canada on Thursday.