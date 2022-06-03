Friday's NHL: Rangers take 2-0 series lead on Lightning; Sakic's deals pay off for Avs

Vin A. Cherwoo

Associated Press

New York — Mika Zibanejad scored in the third period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Friday night to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

K’Andre Miller and Kaapo Kakko scored in the first period, and Adam Fox and Chris Kreider each had two assists for the Rangers. New York won its eighth straight home game, extending a franchise playoff record.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, Nicholas Paul also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves. The Lightning goalie has allowed nine goals in two games against the Rangers after limiting Florida to three in a four-game sweep in the second round.

The Lightning have lost consecutive playoff games for the first time in the last three postseasons. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were 17-0 after a loss coming in.

The series shifts to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Zibanejad extended the Rangers’ lead to 3-1 early in the third period. Shortly after missing wide on a 2-on-1, he got a pass from Fox, skated into the left circle and fired a shot that beat Vasilevskiy high on the stick side at 1:21. It was Zibanejad’s ninth of the playoffs and gave him goals in six of the last seven games.

With Vasilevskiy pulled for an extra skater, Paul scored in front off a pass from Corey Perry to pull the Lightning within one with 2:04 left.

Vasiliveskiy was pulled again for an extra skater when Shesterkin had to make several sprawling saves with about a minute to go.

With the Rangers leading 2-1 after 20 minutes, Tyler Motte nearly added to it 31/2 minutes into the second period as his backhander trickled through Vasilevskiy’s pads and was on the goal line when Corey Perry dove across to keep it out.

The Rangers outshot the Lightning 14-10 in the scoreless middle period, with most of Tampa Bay’s attempts coming in the last six minutes. Shesterkin stopped a shot by Paul from the right doorstep, an attempt in close seconds later by Ross Colton, and then a deflection by Anthony Cirelli less than another minute later. The goalie also stopped two slap shots by Mikhail Sergachev about 20 seconds apart with about a minute to go.

The Lightning got an early power play when the Rangers’ Ryan Reaves was whistled for slashing 21/2 minutes into the game. They quickly took advantage as Kucherov fired a shot from the right circle that beat Shesterkin on the glove side at 2:41. It was Kucherov’s fifth of the postseason. Tampa Bay was 0 for 9 on the power play in its previous three games.

Miller tied it a little more than the minutes later on a Rangers rush. He fired a shot from the right point that was blocked by Lightning defenseman Brandon Hagel, but the puck came back to him and he fired another shot that went in off the post at 5:59.

Shesterkin had a sprawling skate save on Stamkos two minutes later on a 2-on-1 to keep it tied. Motte nearly gave the Rangers the lead with 81/2 minutes remaining, but his shot deflected off the goalpost.

Kakko put the Rangers ahead 2-1 as he deflected a pass from Adam Fox past Vasilevskiy from the right doorstep with 2:28 left in the opening period.

Sakic’s late-season deals paying off

The stat sheet won’t reflect this: Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic actually had a pair of assists on those two goals scored in a 15-second window.

The goal spurt by Artturi Lehkonen and Josh Manson in Game 2’s 4-0 win against Edmonton only illustrated the impactful trade deadline deals orchestrated by Sakic. So far in the postseason, five of the team’s 10 game-winning goals have been courtesy of their newest additions.

Sakic has steadily built this squad into a mirror image of the championship teams the Hall of Famer played on with Colorado – fast-flying forwards and dynamic defensemen who are capable of playing any style necessary. The Avalanche are up 2-0 on the Oilers in the Western Conference finals with the series heading to Edmonton for Game 3 on Saturday.

“One of the best in the business,” Edmonton front-office executive and former Red Wings GM Ken Holland said of his GM counterpart before the series.

The Great One praised Sakic, too.

“If you look at Colorado’s organization, Joe Sakic’s done a really nice job of carefully building that team over the last four or five years,” Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky said. “He’s added, really, some nice pieces.”

Those late moves are coming through in all sorts of ways. Like Lehkonen, who was brought in from Montreal and has five goals in these playoffs. Or Manson, the defenseman acquired from Anaheim who scored the OT winner to open the St. Louis series.

Or forward Andrew Cogliano (Michigan), picked up in a deal with San Jose, who didn’t score over 18 games with Colorado in the regular season but has two goals – both of the game-winning variety – in the postseason.

Sakic had to mortgage a portion of the future for a chance to win now. But it’s all coming together as the Avs advanced to their first conference finals since his playing days in 2002.

“We feel that we addressed the needs that we needed to address,” Sakic said. “You can never have enough depth. Everybody’s contributing.”

Since stepping into his role in 2013, Sakic has worked with two head coaches (Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy and now Jared Bednar). He’s seen some lean years (a 48-point showing in ‘16-17) and experienced some frustrations (three straight second-round playoff exits). But it’s led the Avalanche to this point – a chance at capturing their first Stanley Cup title since 2001.

Cogliano counts himself fortunate to be a late addition.

“Very special for me to be traded to a team like this, the caliber that we have and to come in and add something – be a piece of the puzzle,” Cogliano said.

On top of Sakic’s recent deadline deals, there have been his offseason maneuverings. He picked up forward Nazem Kadri in a 2019 trade with Toronto, and acquired defenseman Devon Toews as part of a deal with the New York Islanders in ‘20. He also traded for goaltender Darcy Kuemper last summer.

Kadri had a three-assist performance in Game 2 against Edmonton and Toews has helped keep in check Oilers standouts Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane. Kuemper picked up a career-best 37 wins in the regular season, but is dealing with an upper-body injury in this series, with Pavel Francouz filling in. Francouz recorded a 24-save shutout Thursday.

Then there’s Sakic’s draft picks: His first being star forward Nathan MacKinnon with the No. 1 pick in 2013, and later Mikko Rantanen (10th overall, 2015), along with defenseman Cale Makar (fourth overall, 2017).

Sakic has stayed true to his course, too, even after last season when the team earned the Presidents’ Trophy for the best record, only to lose to Vegas in the second round.

A step back that’s led to a big step forward.

“It’s such a fine-line league that you just have to stick with it,” Holland said. “That’s what Joe’s done.”

Sakic prefers to work outside the spotlight and go about his business of building a winner. His approach is similar to that of his mentor, the late Pierre Lacroix, who was the architect behind the two Avalanche Stanley Cup championships featuring Sakic.

Like those teams, this is an Avalanche squad not completely reliant on the top-line players. The offense can come from anywhere.

The blueline is deep, too, with Makar, Toews, Manson, Bowen Byram and veterans Erik Johnson and former Wolverine Jack Johnson (who was brought in on a professional tryout in October).

“Your best players still have to be your best if you want a chance to hoist the Stanley Cup,” Sakic said. “But you also need those (others) contributing and taking some of the pressure off of them.”

Price wins Masterton Trophy

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.

The league announce Price as the winner of the Masterton on Friday night prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final between the back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. Price backstopped the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago before losing to Tampa Bay.

Price didn’t play between Game 5 of the 2021 final in July and April with two weeks left in the 2021-22 regular season. After undergoing knee surgery last summer, he entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program in October and said not long after it was to help a substance problem he developed.

“Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle,” Price said in a statement in November. “Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do.”

Despite Montreal being near the bottom of the league standings, Price worked his way back and made his season debut April 15. He played five games, losing his first four before making 37 saves in a 10-2 victory in Montreal’s season finale.

“It means everything to us,” forward Cole Caufield said at the time about Price getting the win. “He’s the backbone of our team, he’s the guy you want to play for. To have him in the room every day, it was just something special and you just feel the energy he brings no matter if he’s excited or not.”

Price’s future is uncertain. He turns 35 in August and despite having four years left on his contract at $31.25 million, there’s a real possibility the British Columbia native walks away from hockey.

Veterans Patrick Marleau and Zdeno Chara were the other finalists for the Masterton as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Marleau announced his retirement last month after a 23-year career, and Chara could also hang up his skates at age 45.