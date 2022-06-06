Hockey roundup: Detroit's Bergmann backstops U.S. at worlds; Wings' Cossa in Gretzky video

Detroit News

Detroit native Annelies Bergmann of the Oakland Grizzlies was in goal for Team USA's 6-1 victory over Sweden in the preliminary-round game at the 2022 Under-18 Women’s World Championship on Monday at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin.

South Lyon's Cassandra Hall had two goals and one assist, Plymouth's Kirsten Simms added two assists, Franklin's Elyssa Biederman scored once and Bergmann made 20 saves for the U.S. team.

The game marked the national team's first international competition in 887 days. The team last competed on Jan. 2, 2020, in the 2020 U18 Women's World Championship gold medal game. Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to win gold.

The 2021 U18 WWC was canceled due to COVID and the 2022 tournament was rescheduled from January in Sweden to June in Madison due to COVID as well.

Team USA will face Finland on Tuesday.

Gretzky-Cossa video

Detroit Red Wings draft pick Sebastian Cossa was part of Wayne Gretzky's viral video before Game 2 of the Western Hockey League final between Cossa's Edmonton Oil Kings and the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday in Edmonton.

Gretzky entered the Oil Kings' dressing room and wished the team good luck. He then introduced TNT colleague Paul "Biz Nasty" Bissonette to announce the team's starting lineup: "And all part of the Yzerplan, starting in net . . . Cossa!!!"

Cossa, the 6-foot-6 goalie who was taken in the first round of last year's NHL draft, made 26 saves in Edmonton's 5-4 loss and is now 13-2-0 with a 2.11 goals against average in the playoffs. The WHL final is tied 1-1 with Game 3 in Seattle on Tuesday.

Spits two wins from OHL title

Livonia's Ryan Abraham and Detroit Red Wings draft pick Pasquale Zito both had assists in the Windsor Spitfires' 6-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 3 of the Ontario Hockey League final at the WFCU Centre in Windsor on Monday.

Windsor leads the best-of-seven final 2-1 with Game 4 in Windsor on Friday.

Also Monday, Flint Firebirds goalie Luke Cavallin signed an American Hockey League contract with the Toronto Marlies.