Hockey roundup: Flint goalie Cavallin earns AHL deal; Olympian Poulin hired by Habs

News staff and wire services

Flint Firebirds goaltender Luke Cavallin signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Marlies, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I’m excited to take this next step,” said the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Cavallin, who led the Ontario Hockey League with 36 regular-season wins. “I haven’t really soaked it all in yet but I am excited to get going."

Cavallin also set 12 new franchise records by leading the OHL in save percentage during the playoffs at .929. In his first full year as a starter, Cavallin went 36-14-4 with a 3.16 GAA and .910, finishing in the Top 10 in all major goaltending categories.

The Firebirds advanced to the Western Conference final for the first time and lost in Game 7 against the Windsor Spitfires. The Spitfires lead the OHL final 2-1 against the Hamilton Bulldogs. Game 4 is Friday in Windsor.

On Tuesday, Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnson was named the OHL's most outstanding player. The Dallas Stars' prospect led the Canadian Hockey League with 124 points (46-78-124) in 68 games.

His 46 goals were the most by a Spitfire since former Detroit Red Wing Steve Ott scored 50 goals in 2000-01.

U.S. women improve to 2-0

Plymouth's Kirsten Simms had two assists in Team USA's 5-0 victory against Finland at the women's U18 world championship on Tuesday in Madison, Wisconsin.

Laila Edwards and Tessa Janecke each scored two goals and Ava McNaughton made 11 saves for the shutout.

The U.S. will face Canada on Thursday.

Canadians hire Poulin

Hockey great Marie-Philip Poulin has joined the Montreal Canadiens’ front office as a player development consultant.

The role with the NHL team will be part-time as Poulin, a four-time Olympic medalist with Canada’s national women’s hockey team, continues her playing career.

“Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players,” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said Tuesday in a statement. “Her knowledge, leadership and vision of the game certainly make the Canadiens a better organization.”

The team says the 31-year-old Poulin will join the players on the ice and in video sessions to work on their individual and collective skills.

“She is the best in her field, and her accomplishments will help us build a winning culture within the Canadiens,” team owner Geoff Molson said in a statement. “Her arrival is another step towards achieving the diversity that we want to establish within our organization.”

Poulin has won 15 medals in international competitions, including three gold medals at the Olympics, where she became the first hockey player to score a goal in four straight finals.

She scored the gold-medal winning goals for Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Games, 2014 Sochi Games and 2022 Beijing Games. Poulin tallied two goals and an assist in Canada’s 3-2 win over the United States in the Beijing final in February.