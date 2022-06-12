Hockey roundup: Team USA, Bergmann advance to face Canada, Iginla in world U18 final

Detroit News

Oakland Grizzlies goaltender Annelies Bergmann of Detroit stopped 22-of-24 shots in Team USA's 3-2 victory over Sweden in the semifinals of the women's world U18 championship on Sunday at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin.

South Lyon's Cassandra Hall had an assist with one shot, Plymouth's Kirsten Simms had four shots and was plus-1 and Franklin's Elyssa Biederman had two shots.

Sydney Morrow gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead in the first period, Sweden scored twice in the second period for a 2-1 lead and then Maggie Scanell tied the game 1:18 into the third period before Grace Dwyer scored the winner with 6:38 to play.

Team USA will face Canada in Monday's final (8:30 p.m., Hockey Network) after Canada beat Finland 2-1 in the other semifinal. Jade Iginla, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, scored a goal for Canada.

In the preliminary round, Bergmann made 25 saves in a 7-0 win over Canada, the first shutout against Canada in the 14-year history of the tournament. The U.S. has advanced to the final every tournament with a 14-0 record in the semifinals.

Spitfires face elimination

Livonia's Ryan Abraham and the Windsor Spitfires will face elimination in the Ontario Hockey League final on Monday after a 3-2 loss against the Hamilton Bulldogs on Sunday at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton.

Abraham scored a goal and Pasquale Zito, a draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, was scoreless for the Spitfires, who trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.