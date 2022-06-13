Hockey roundup: Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in world U18 final; Wings' Zito scores for Spitfires

News staff and wire services

Madison, Wis. — Mari Pietersen stopped 29 shots and Canada hung on to win its sixth under-18 women’s hockey world championship, beating the defending champion United States 3-2 on Monday night at LaBahn Arena.

The high-scoring Americans, who entered the game with a tournament-leading 21 goals, scored just twice on 31 shots. Finley McCarthy and Claire Enright scored seven seconds apart in the second period after Canada jumped to a 3-0 lead.

The closest the U.S. came to tying the game came with 2:50 remaining when Tessa Janecke got her stick on a loose puck only to have the shot go off the left post.

Oakland Grizzlies goalie Annelies Bergmann of Detroit finished with 18 saves for the U.S. Plymouth's Kirsten Simms was scoreless with four shots and South Lyon's Cassandra Hall and Franklin's Elyssa Biederman were scoreless with one shot each.

Ava Murphy and Alexia Aubin had a goal and an assist and Jocelyn Amos also scored for Canada, which rebounded from a 7-0 loss to the Americans in the preliminary round.

Canada won gold for the second time in the past seven tournaments, and by a familiar score. The Canadians beat the U.S. 3-2 to win gold at the Beijing Games in February and at the world championships in August.

The Canadians went 1-2 in the preliminary round of the tournament before winning three straight.

The Americans were seeking their tournament-leading ninth title, but instead settled for their sixth silver medal. The U.S. has reached each of the 14 championship games and fell to 13-8 against Canada in the tournament, including 7-6 in gold-medal games.

The U.S. beat Canada 2-1 in overtime two years ago in Slovakia to win the title. Last year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament this year was delayed and moved from Sweden to the University of Wisconsin.

The Americans went 3-0 in the preliminary round, outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 18-1, before advancing to the gold-medal game with a 3-2 win over Sweden on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Sanni Vanhanen scored three times, Emilia Kyrkko stopped 35 shots and Finland beat Sweden 3-0 to win its third bronze medal – and second in three events.

Spitfires force Game 7

Pasquale Zito, a draft choice of the Detroit Red Wings, scored a goal for the Windsor Spitfires in a 5-2 victory against the Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 6 of the Ontario Hockey League final at the WFCU Centre in Windsor on Monday.

Livonia's Ryan Abraham had two shots and won 9-of-12 faceoffs for the Spitfires. Game 7 is Wednesday in Hamilton.

Cossa blanks Thunderbirds

Red Wings draft pick Sebastian Cossa made 27 saves for the Edmonton Oil Kings in a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 6 of the Western Hockey League final at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday.

The Oil Kings advance to the Memorial Cup from June 20-29 in Saint John, New Brunswick. Edmonton will be joined by the host Sea Dogs, the QMJHL champion Shawinigan Cataractes and the still to be determined OHL champion between the Hamilton Bulldogs and Windsor Spitfires.