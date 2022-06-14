Report: Red Wings sign Finnish MVP goalie Jussi Olkinuora to two-way contract

The Detroit News

The Detroit Red Wings have signed Finnish goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000, according to The Hockey News.

Olkinuora played on Finland's gold-medal winning teams at the Olympics and the world championships along with former Red Wings center Valtteri Filppula.

The 31-year-old native of Helsinki was a backup on the Olympic team but was the MVP at the worlds with an 8-0 record and four shutouts.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Olkinuora played two years at the University of Denver before playing in the AHL with the St. John's IceCaps and Manitoba Moose and in the ECHL with the Ontario Reign and Tulsa Oilers.