Hockey roundup: Wings prospect Cossa loses Memorial Cup opener; Kraken promote Bylsma

Pierrick Dube and Olivier Nadeau scored in a 78-second span in the third period, leading the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday in the Memorial Cup at TD Station in Saint John, New Brunswick.

Oil Kings goalie Sebastian Cossa, a first-round draft choice of the Detroit Red Wings, stopped 31-of-35 shots. The six-foot-six, 215-pound native of Fort McMurray, Alberta, has a 16-4 record in the playoffs with five shutouts in 20 games.

On Wednesday Edmonton will face the host Saint John Sea Dogs, who beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 in Monday’s tournament opener.

Kraken promote Bylsma

Former Detroit Red Wings assistant coach Dan Bylsma was hired by the Seattle Kraken to coach their American Hockey League affiliate in southern California for the 2022-23 season.

Bylsma was an assistant coach last year with Seattle's then-AHL affiliate in Charlotte and will be the first head coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Bylsma, an assistant coach on Jeff Blashill's staff from 2018-2021, led the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 2009 Stanley Cup title with a 2-1 victory in Game 7 against the Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena.

Seven Wolverines invited

Seven members of the Michigan Wolverines have been invited to the 2022 USA Hockey national junior evaluation camp from July 24-Aug. 3 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

The Michigan players are: Thomas Bordeleau, Matt Knies, Matt Coronato, Chaz Lucius, Frank Nazar, Mackie Samoskevich and Luke Hughes.

Also invited among the 60 players are Detroit Red Wings draft picks Carter Mazur and Red Savage.

The U.S. team will play in the world championships from Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 5, 2003 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick.