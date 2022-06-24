Friday's hockey: Cossa's Oil Kings eliminated at Memorial Cup; Wings re-sign Brattstrom

News staff and wire services

Marco Costantini made 40 saves, Mason McTavish scored the deciding goal and the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 on Friday night to advance to the Memorial Cup semifinal game in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The loss ended the season for Detroit Red Wings draft pick Sebastian Cossa, who was named third star after stopping 32 shots.

The Western Hockey League Oil Kings were 50-14-4 during the regular season but lost two games in the tournament and beat Saint John 4-3 in overtime.

Shawinigan will face host Saint John on Saturday in the round-robin finale, with the winner advancing to the final and the loser to the semifinal.

Also Friday, Westland's Avery Hayes had a goal and an assist with six shots for the OHL champion Bulldogs. Northville's Ryan Humphrey had two shots on goal for Hamilton.

Wings sign Brattstrom

The Detroit Red Wings re-signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension on Friday.

Brattstrom, a former sixth-round draft choice in 2018, posted an 11-16-4 record with one shutout to go along with a 3.32 goals against average and a .894 save percentage with the Grand Rapids Griffins this year.

Brattstrom’s 32 games played tied for the fourth-most for a Griffins rookie netminder and were the most since Petr Mrazek made 42 appearances in 2012-13.

The native of Goteborg, Sweden also went 2-1 in three outings in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye last season.

Iowa State suspends club

Iowa State University announced that its men’s hockey club will be suspended from competition for the next academic year after an investigation found the club engaged in hazing, alcohol abuse and personal humiliation of new or rookie members.

The club was put on interim suspension in May and a subsequent investigation also found that since at least 2018, the club coerced money from new members for status in the club, the university said in a statement.

A separate investigation found the Recreational Services staff and the club’s coaches did not have understand or adequately oversee student complaints and club finances.

The club was ordered to develop a plan for new team education, complete anti-hazing and alcohol abuse training and restructure to become a traditional, student-led sports club.

If those requirements are met by Dec. 16, the club could resume practices and squad scrimmages in the spring but it won’t be allowed to participate in competitions or league games until the summer of 2023.

In a statement Thursday, the club’s players, parents and alumni denied all the university’s allegations and said Iowa State had an agenda to restructure the hockey club.

The club said it will explore “all available avenues in responding to the university’s sanctions.”