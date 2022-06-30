Red Wings kick off seven-game preseason schedule at Pittsburgh on Sept. 27

RED WINGS

Detroit — The Red Wings announced their seven-game preseason schedule on Thursday.

The Wings will take to the ice for the first time on Sept. 27 with a road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins before making their Little Caesars Arena season debut on Sept. 28 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Wings will close out September with a home contest against the Washington Capitals on Sept. 30.

The Wings will play four games in six nights to conclude the preseason schedule, hosting Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 and traveling to Washington on Oct. 5. The Red Wings will wrap up the preseason with a home-and-home against the Maple Leafs, hosting the Original Six rival on Oct. 7 and visiting Toronto on Oct. 8.

The regular-season schedule is expected to be released in early July.

Ticket information for the preseason and regular season will be announced at a later date. 

