Red Wings name Derek Lalonde their new head coach

Detroit — Derek Lalonde has been named the new head coach of the Red Wings.

Steve Yzerman, the Wings' general manager, previously hired Lalonde, 49, to be an assistant coach in Tampa Bay in 2017 when both were with the Lightning.

In his season-ending media availability, Yzerman mentioned that familiarity with someone he worked with before could be a factor in his hire, and he has that with Lalonde.

Lalonde replaces Jeff Blashill, who was relieved of his head-coaching duties after the season ended.

Blashill was 204-261-72, missing the playoffs the last six seasons. There is a good chance Blashill could replace Lalonde on Tampa head coach Jon Cooper's staff in the coming days.

Lalonde has an impressive head-coaching resume, which includes some Michigan ties, having begun his coaching career in 2003 as an assistant at Ferris State. Three years later, Lalonde moved on to the University of Denver.

Lalonde won the USHL's Clark Cup in Green Bay in 2011-12. Lalonde guided Toledo to two division titles (Toledo is a Red Wings' ECHL affiliate), including being named coach of the year after Toledo improved by 58 points, still the largest improvement in ECHL history.

Lalonde then moved upward to the AHL, where he guided Iowa to its first winning season during Lalonde's first season with the Wild.

Lalonde will be formally introduced as the Wings' head coach within the next few days.

