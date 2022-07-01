Red Wings to introduce new coach, Derek Lalonde. Watch live at 11 a.m.

The Detroit News

The Detroit Red Wings announced Derek Lalonde as their new head coach on Thursday.

The former Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach becomes the 28th head coach in franchise history. A press conference with the new coach is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.

“I’m very pleased to announce Derek as our new head coach,” general manager Steve Yzerman said in a statement. “He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League as part of a very successful program in Tampa Bay.

"We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.”

