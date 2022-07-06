Here is a look at the Red Wings' 2022-23 schedule

Detroit — The Red Wings will open the 2022-23 season at home against the Original Six rival Montreal Canadiens.

The Wings will host 16 weekend home games — three Fridays, 11 Saturdays and two Sundays — highlighting their 97th overall NHL season.

The season will conclude April 13 in Tampa Bay.

This season's 82-game schedule features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division (24 games) and two games against all 16 Western Conference teams (32 games).

Following the home opener, the Red Wings travel to New Jersey for a game against the Devils on Oct. 15, marking the first of 14 back-to-backs on the campaign. The Wings Detroit will then play four of their next six games at Little Caesars Arena.

November features a home-friendly schedule, with the Red Wings hosting eight games at Little Caesars Arena, including four of the first five games of the month. The Wings will welcome the Nashville Predators for the team's traditional night before Thanksgiving game (Wednesday, Nov. 23) to open the longest homestand of the season - spanning five games and concluding on Saturday, Dec. 3 against Vegas.

Detroit will play a season-high nine road games in December and only five contests at Little Caesars Arena. The Wings' annual New Year's Eve matchup will be Dec. 31 against the Ottawa Senators.

Detroit will make its lone visit to Ball Arena to play the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 16) to kick off a three-game road trip (Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Arizona and Thursday, Jan. 19 at Vegas).

The Red Wings will start February in the midst of a 10-day break - spanning back to Friday, January 27 at N.Y. Islanders — to accommodate the NHL All-Star Game. The team will return to action by hosting three-straight games against Western Canadian opponents (Feb.7 vs. Edmonton, Feb. 9 vs. Calgary, Feb. 11 vs. Vancouver) before squaring off against those same three teams to start its longest road trip of the season - a five-game, nine-day trip starting in Vancouver (Monday, Feb. 13) and concluding in Washington (Tuesday, Feb. 21).

March features 15 games and four back-to-backs - both season highs. The Wings also host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, March 18 for the lone meeting between the two teams at Little Caesars Arena.

The Wings will conclude the season with two games on the road (Tuesday, April 11 at Carolina and Thursday, April 13 at Tampa Bay).

2022-23 Red Wings schedule

Oct. 14 MONTREAL, 7:30

Oct. 15 at New Jersey, 7

Oct. 17 LOS ANGELES, 7:30

Oct. 21 at Chicago, 8:30

Oct. 23 ANAHEIM, 5

Oct. 25 NEW JERSEY, 7:30

Oct. 27 at Boston, 7

Oct. 29 MINNESOTA, 7

Oct. 31 at Buffalo, 7

Nov. 3 WASHINGTON, 7:30

Nov. 5 N.Y. ISLANDERS, 7

Nov. 6 at N.Y. Rangers, 5

Nov. 8 MONTREAL, 7:30

Nov. 10 N.Y. RANGERS, 7:30

Nov. 12 at Los Angeles, 10:30

Nov. 15 at Anaheim, 10

Nov. 17 Thu. at San Jose, 10:30

Nov. 19 at Columbus, 7

Nov. 23 NASHVILLE, 7:30

Nov. 25 ARIZONA, 7:30

Nov. 28 TORONTO, 7

Nov. 30 BUFFALO, 7

Dec. 3 VEGAS, 7

Dec. 4 at Columbus, 6

Dec. 6 at Tampa Bay, 7

Dec. 8 at Florida, 7

Dec. 10 at Dallas, 2

Dec. 13 CAROLINA, 7:30

Dec. 14 at Minnesota, 7:30

Dec. 17 OTTAWA, 1

Dec. 19 at Washington, 7

Dec. 21 TAMPA BAY, 7

Dec. 23 at Ottawa, 7

Dec. 28 at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Dec. 29 at Buffalo, 7

Dec. 31 OTTAWA, 7

Jan. 4 NEW JERSEY, 7

Jan. 6 FLORIDA, 7:30

Jan. 7 at Toronto, 7

Jan. 10 WINNIPEG, 7:30

Jan. 12 TORONTO, 7

Jan. 14 COLUMBUS, 7

Jan. 16 at Colorado, 3

Jan. 17 at Arizona, 9

Jan. 19 at Vegas, 10

Jan. 21 PHILADELPHIA, 7

Jan. 24 SAN JOSE, 7:30

Jan. 26 at Montreal, 7

Jan. 27 at N.Y. Islanders 7

Feb. 7 EDMONTON, 7:30

Feb. 9 CALGARY, 7:30

Feb. 11 VANCOUVER, Noon

Feb. 13 at Vancouver, 10

Feb. 15 at Edmonton, 9:30

Feb. 16 at Calgary, 9

Feb. 18 at Seattle, 10:30

Feb. 21 at Washington, 7

Feb. 23 N.Y. RANGERS, 7:30

Feb. 25 TAMPA BAY, 7

Feb. 28 At Ottawa, 7

March 2 SEATTLE, 7:30

March 4 at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30

March 5 at Philadelphia, 3

March 8 CHICAGO, 7:30

March 11 at Boston, 1

March 12 BOSTON, 1

March 14 at Nashville, 8

March 18 COLORADO, 1

March 20 FLORIDA, 7:30

March 21 at St. Louis, 8

March 23 ST. LOUIS, 7:30

March 25 at Philadelphia, 1

March 28 PITTSBURGH, 7:30

March 30 CAROLINA, 7:30

March 31 at Winnipeg, 8

April 2 at Toronto, 7

April 4 at Montreal, 7

April 6, BUFFALO, 7:30

April 8 PITTSBURGH, 7

April 10 DALLAS, 7:30

April 11 at Carolina, 7

April 13 at Tampa Bay, 7