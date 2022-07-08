Red Wings acquire goalie Ville Husso from Blues; hire assistant coach Bob Boughner

Detroit — The Red Wings got busy early on the second day of the NHL Entry Draft.

Just not with more drafting.

The Wings acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a third-round pick in today's draft.

General manager Steve Yzerman immediately signed Husso to a three-year contract worth $14.25 million ($4.75 million salary cap hit).

Husso, 27, is 6-foot-3 209-pound, and this past season took over the starter's job in St. Louis during stretches in favor of slumping Jordan Binnington.

Husso was 25-7-6 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 40 games.

In the playoffs, Husso was 2-5 while starting six of the seven games he appeared in, with a 3.67 GAA and .890 SVS.

Husso was a 2014 fourth-round pick of the Blues, and the Blues would have liked to keep Husso in a perfect world, but the salary cap prevented that.

Husso, who can be an unrestricted free agent, had an outstanding first half of the season for the Blues, with a 2.03 GAA and .935 SVS, matching the statistics at that point of Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.

But Husso slumped in the second half, with a bulky 3.04 GAA and .904 SVS in his final 20 games, then played poorly in the playoffs.

Husso will compete with Alex Nedeljkovic for the bulk of the Wings' playing time in net.

Wings hire Boughner, Westlund

Yzerman also announced the hiring of Bob Boughner as associate coach and Alex Westlund as goaltending coach.

Boughner, 51, joins the organization after spending parts of three seasons as head coach of the San Jose Sharks, where he compiled a 67-85-23 record.

Boughner returned to San Jose’s coaching staff as an assistant coach on May 29, 2019, before he was elevated to interim head coach on Dec. 11, 2019.

Prior to rejoining the Sharks, Boughner worked two seasons as head coach of the Florida Panthers from 2017-19 and posted an 80-62-22 mark. In his first season as an NHL head coach in 2017-18, Boughner led the Panthers to a 44-30-8 record as the team finished one point shy of clinching a playoff berth.

Westlund, 46, arrives in Detroit after working the past five seasons in the Washington Capitals’ organization, serving as associate goaltending coach with the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears.

During his tenure, Westlund worked directly with Washington’s minor-league affiliates, providing daily instruction to prospects in Hershey and the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays.

