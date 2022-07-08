Red Wings select forward Dylan James with first pick in second round

Detroit — The Red Wings began the second day of the NHL Entry Draft on Friday by selecting forward Dylan James in the second round.

A 6-foot, 181-pound left wing, James was the rookie of the year in the United States Hockey League.

James had 28 goals and 33 assists for 61 points in 62 games. He's described as a competitive player who has offensive skill, and is viewed as a leader on his teams.

