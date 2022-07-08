What they're saying: Red Wings upgrade goalie duo with Ville Husso trade

The Detroit News

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman was busy before Day 2 of the NHL draft on Friday, acquiring St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso for a third-round draft choice.

Husso was headed to free agency next week but ESPN's Greg Wyshynski said Yzerman wanted to make sure he upgraded the team's goaltending depth before the 27-year-old native of Finland went on to the market.

"Alex Nedeljkovic and Ville Husso would give the Detroit Red Wings one of the best goalie tandems in the East," Wyshynski said.

Here's early reactions to the Red Wings adding Husso, first-round draft choice Marco Kasper and new assistant coach Bob Boughner.

Ville Husso (Ex-Blues goalie)

From NBC Sports: Once again, the Detroit Red Wings made a splash by surprisingly getting a goalie around NHL Draft week. Last year, Detroit traded for (and eventually signed) Alex Nedeljkovic. Before Round 2 of the 2022 NHL Draft began, the Red Wings traded for Ville Husso, then signed him to a three-year contract.

The Blues at least received a third-round pick (73rd overall) rather than seeing Husso leave for nothing at all as an unrestricted free agent.

St. Louis Post Dispatch's Jim Thomas: Husso was expected to get north of $4 million a year had he reached the free-agent market, which was too rich for the Blues since they already have $6 million a year invested in Jordan Binnington.

So getting a third-rounder for Husso was a shrewd move by general manager Doug Armstrong and the Blues, who would’ve have gotten nothing for him had Husso hit the market as a free agent on Wednesday. And for Detroit, they get Husso before he would’ve reached the market for the price of one draft pick.

Marco Kasper (First-round pick)

ESPN's Kristen Shelton: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman got his man in Austrian skater Kasper, who was considered the top European center in this year's draft class. Kasper, 18, cut his teeth last season in the SHL and produced seven goals and 11 points against tough competition. He's a high-motor guy who can excel in the cycle game and protects the puck well. Kasper's offensive numbers may not jump off the page but what he lacks in flash he makes up for with good decision-making, defensive edge and competitiveness. Feels like a good fit for the Motor City.

More: Niyo: Marco Kasper's game won't get lost in translation with Red Wings

Sporting News: The Red Wings needed to address center and they get that in Marco Kasper. The Austrian forward is a very intelligent player, who is big, strong and consistent. He drives to the net with the puck to create opportunities in the offensive zone, and he never shies away from the chance to lay a big hit. He's not going to light up a scoreboard, but Kasper is a safe, reliable choice. Plus, he plays in the SHL, which is right on par for recent draft picks by Detroit. Grade: B+

NHL.com's Adam Kimelmen: The Red Wings already are bearing the fruits of their smart drafting with defenseman Moritz Seider, the Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year, and forward Lucas Raymond, who was tied for second among rookies with 23 goals. Kasper excelled this season in the Swedish Hockey League, and projects as an athletic center who can play on either of the top two lines.

Bob Boughner (Assistant coach)