Red Wings' Dylan Larkin proposes to girlfriend Kenzy Wolfe

Known for his performance on the ice, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin took to a lake to make a splash for his proposal to girlfriend Kenzy Wolfe, according to an Instagram post published on Saturday.

The post included a photograph of Larkin down on his right knee holding an engagement ring box facing Wolfe while the pair stood on a flower-covered dock overlooking a lake. The couple's dog, Ellie, is also in the photo.

In the post, Larkin writes "dream girl, dream night. Can’t wait to marry you @kenzywolfe."

Larkin, 25, is about to begin the final year of his five-year contract worth $30.5 million ($6.1 million per salary cap hit) he signed in 2018.

