Red Wings bring home free-agent center Andrew Copp on 5-year deal; reportedly add Maatta

Detroit — Andrew Copp is coming home.

The Ann Arbor native, who attended Skyline and University of Michigan, signed a five-year contract worth a reported $28.125 million Wednesday with the Red Wings, shortly after the start of unrestricted free agency.

Along with Copp the Wings reportedly have added to their defense, signing defenseman Olli Maatta to a one-year contract worth $2.25 million.

Maatta, 27, spent last season with the Los Angeles Kings, with one goal and seven assists for eight points in 66 games, with a plus-17 rating.

Copp, 28, spent six full seasons in Winnipeg before being dealt at the trade deadline last season to the New York Rangers. Copp put together a career-best season, with 21 goals and 32 assists between the two teams for 53 points (in 72 games).

Copp was especially effective with the Rangers, totaling 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 16 games, then adding six goals and eight assists (14 points) in 20 playoff games.

The Rangers wanted to keep Copp, but he priced himself out of their salary cap situation, and landed with his hometown Red Wings.

Before last season, Copp's career highs were in the 2020-21 season in Winnipeg, when he had 15 goals and 24 assists.

Copp was a 2013 fourth-round selection by Winnipeg, out of Michigan.

Copp played his youth hockey at Detroit Compuware, then for the Plymouth Township-based United States National Team Development Program, before attending Michigan.

Copp was an excellent high school quarterback at Skyline where he set a state record in 2011 for passing yards in a game (557) in a 52-49 loss to Ann Arbor Pioneer.

Maata was a 2012 first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins, the 22nd pick overall. Maata has played in 534 NHL games, with Pittsburgh, Chicago, and the last two seasons with the Kings.

Maata, a left-handed shot, fills a hole in that part of the lineup.

