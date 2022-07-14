Red Wings add more depth on defense, sign veteran Mark Pysyk

Detroit — Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman isn't done adding free agents.

The Wings signed defenseman Mark Pysyk on Thursday to a one-year contract worth $850,000.

Pysyk, 30, is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons and has suited up in 521 games, totaling 104 points (28 goals, 76 assists ) and 162 penalty minutes between the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars.

Pysyk (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) returned to Buffalo last season after spending his first five NHL seasons there, and played in 68 games with 12 points (three goals, nine assists).

Pysyk was originally drafted by Buffalo, a 2010 first-round pick (23rd overall).

The Wings also made official the signing of defenseman Olli Maatta to a one-year contract worth $2.25 million. Maatta, 27, played in 66 games with Los Angeles, with one goal and seven assists.

Pysyk and Maatta join forwards Andrew Copp, David Perron and Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Ben Chiarot, and trade acquisition goaltender Ville Husso, as Yzerman has totally reshaped the Wings' roster in the last week.

