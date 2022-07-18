Red Wings add Jay Varady as assistant on coaching staff

Detroit — The Red Wings' coaching staff continues to take shape.

The Wings announced the hiring of Jay Varady as an assistant coach on head coach Derek Lalonde's staff on Monday.

Varady, 44, has spent the last four seasons as a coach in the Arizona Coyotes organization, including three seasons (2018-20 and 2021-22) as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Varady compiled a 93-84-11-6 record and led the team to its first Pacific Division title in 2019-20. He also served as head coach of the Pacific Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Before returning for his second stint with the Roadrunners in 2021-22, Varady made his debut behind an NHL bench as an assistant coach for the Coyotes during the 2020-21 campaign, helping the team to a 24-26-6 record.

Prior to joining the Coyotes organization, Varady worked one season as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs in 2017-18, guiding the team to a 36-23-6-3 record and a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Varady arrived in Kingston after spending the previous four seasons as head coach and director of hockey operations for the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers from 2013-17, where he posted a 136-88-10-6 record.

A native of Cahokia, Illinois, Varady made his head coaching debut with Ducs d’Angers in France’s Ligue Magnus from 2011-13, finishing with a 37-10-3-2 record as the team won a regular-season title and reached the playoff final in 2012-13.

Prior to beginning his coaching career, Varady recorded eight points and 100 penalty minutes in 73 games at Union College from 1997-2000, serving as team captain during his junior campaign. Varady also played two seasons with the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints from 1995-97, logging 14 points and 389 penalty minutes in 95 games.

Varady joins Bob Boughner and Alex Tanguay as assistants on Lalonde's staff.

