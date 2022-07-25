Red Wings, Griffins extend affiliation through 2026-27 season

Cheers, to another five years of the Detroit Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins.

The two clubs on Monday announced that they've re-upped their 20-year affiliation through at least the 2026-27 season, meaning the convenience of proximity will remain as the Red Wings look to enter a new chapter.

While serving as an affiliate with Detroit, the Griffins have won two Calder Cup trophies (2013, 2017) and sent 112 players to the Red Wings.

"Grand Rapids continues to be a model franchise both on and off the ice and we’re excited to continue our partnership,” Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said in a press release. “The winning culture established by the Griffins is extremely beneficial for the development of our young players and the fans in Grand Rapids do a tremendous job creating an exciting atmosphere to support the growth of our players.”

Givani Smith, Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Hronek were all members of the Griffins' 2017 Calder Cup squad who played with the Red Wings last season and 19 of the 38 players who spent time with Detroit in 2021-22 were once with the Griffins.

Grand Rapids general manager and assistant Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff will lead these day-to-day duties for the Griffins, including supplying players, supplies, coaching staff, equipment managers and trainers.

“We are excited that the 20-year relationship between the Griffins and the Red Wings, one of the premier NHL/AHL partnerships, is continuing,” executive vice president of DP Fox and Griffins COO/alternate governor said Scott Gorsline, executive vice president of DP Fox and Griffins COO/alternate governor, in a statement. “Steve Yzerman, Shawn Horcoff and the entire Red Wings organization are great partners, and we look forward to exciting and competitive hockey in Detroit and Grand Rapids over the next five years.”

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi