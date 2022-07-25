Red Wings' Mark Pysyk undergoes surgery to repair torn Achilles, out 4-6 months

Newly acquired Red Wings defenseman Mark Pysyk has "recently underwent successful surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon," the team announced in a statement Monday.

The timeline for his recovery is anticipated to be 4-6 months.

Pysyk signed with the Wings on a one-year deal worth $850,000 this month in a move that appeared to give the team more depth on the blue line.

But, with the 30-year-old now sidelined until at least November, he'll likely miss the start of the season.

The former first-round pick has played 10 seasons in the NHL with his time being split between the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. He's appeared in 521 games and logged 104 points (28 goals) in that time. He's at minus-18 for his career.

He appeared in 68 games last season for the Sabres, collecting 12 points (three goals) and was a minus-4.

