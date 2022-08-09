Red Wings announce prospects tournament, training camp dates

Detroit — It might still feel like summer in the air, but hockey is getting closer.

The Red Wings announced Tuesday the dates for the 23rd annual NHL prospects tournament and training camp, both events being held, as usual, at Traverse City's Centre ICE Arena.

The prospects tournament will run from Sept. 15-19 with a five-team field consisting of the Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Over the tournament’s history, 728 players have moved on to play in at least one NHL game, including 19 who played for the Red Wings last season.

The Red Wings will open training camp with the 2022 Training Camp Golf Classic on Sept. 21, at the Traverse City Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Involved Citizens Enterprises (I.C.E.), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing affordable skating programs to Northern Michigan.

The Red Wings hit the ice for the first time on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22, and continue daily through Monday, Sept. 26.

Red Wings players, prospects and tryouts will be divided into teams that will practice and scrimmage throughout camp, including the annual Red and White Game on Sept. 25. Following the Red and White game, the team will remain in Traverse City and hold practice on Sept. 26 prior to breaking camp for Detroit to begin their preseason schedule.

A full camp roster and the complete training camp schedule will be announced at a later date.

Advance tickets for all September Red Wings events in Traverse City will be available online this season at www.centreice.org/drwtickets and will also be sold first-come, first-served at the arena entrance on the day of each event.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan