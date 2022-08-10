Red Wings, Jake Walman avoid arbitration with one-year contract

Detroit — The Red Wings and defenseman Jake Walman have avoided an arbitration hearing.

Walman and the Wings agreed to a one-year contract worth $1.05 million.

Walman, 26, was acquired along with forward Oskar Sundqvist at last season's trade deadline from St. Louis, in a trade for defenseman Nick Leddy.

In 19 games with the Wings, Walman had four points (all assists) with a minus-6 plus-minus rating and four penalty minutes. Combined with his St. Louis statistics, Walman had three goals and seven assists in 51 games.

Walman (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) will miss training camp and the start of the upcoming regular season after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery. General manager Steve Yzerman said it was uncertain when Walman would be ready to return to the lineup.

Walman's signing leaves forward Filip Zadina, a restricted free agent with no arbitration rights, as the lone unsigned Red Wing heading into next month's training camp.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan