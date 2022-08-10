UM's Luke Hughes leads U.S. to 5-1 win over Germany at worlds

Detroit News Staff

University of Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes had a goal and an assist in Team USA's opening 5-1 victory against Germany at the 2022 world junior championships at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Hughes became the first member of his family to score a goal in the world junior tournament. Quinn Hughes (Vancouver) and Jack Hughes (New Jersey) were both blanked in the U20 event.

Red Wings draft picks Red Savage and Carter Mazur (Jackson) each had a point for the United States, which outshot Germany 50-11. Savage scored a goal and Mazur added an assist.

Also on the U.S. team are three other Wolverines: Thomas Bordeleau (assistant captain), Mackie Samoskevich and Jacob Truscott (Port Huron).

Michigan rookie Frank Nazar (Mt. Clemens) was one of the last cuts.

Team USA's Sasha Pastujov is a Compuware graduate who played for the National Team Development Program in Plymouth.

Also Tuesday, Red Wings draft pick Eemil Viro had three shots and was plus-1 in Finland's 6-1 victory against Latvia.

Czech goalie Jan Bednar, a fourth-round in 2020 by Detroit, made 25 saves in Czechia's 5-4 victory against Slovakia.

On Wednesday, Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa will get the start in goal for Canada against Latvia.

Canadian head coach Dave Cameron said goaltender Dylan Garand will 'probably' start on Thursday against Slovakia.