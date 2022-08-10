Wings prospect Cossa makes 22 saves in Canada's opening win at worlds

News staff and wire services

Top 2023 draft prospect Connor Bedard had a goal, an assist and eight shots on goal and Detroit Red Wings draft pick Sebastian Cossa made 22 saves for Canada in a 5-2 victory over Latvia on Wednesday night at the world junior championships in Edmonton.

“We've been practising but nothing's really game speed," Cossa told tsn.com. "So it was nice getting into the game now and just kind of fix things coming up here, practice and get ready for the rest of the games.”

The tournament was rescheduled after being called off Dec. 29 after four days as rising COVID-19 cases forced games to be forfeited.

Detroit draft pick Donovan Sebrango had an assist and was plus-2 in 19:53 of ice time and Wolverines forward Kent Johnson had two shots on goal.

The Canadians will continue round-robin play Thursday against Slovakia.

Earlier in Group B, Daniel Torgersson scored twice in Sweden’s 3-2 victory over Switzerland.

Red Wings draft picks Simon Edvinsson and Theodor Niederbach had one assist and William Wallinder was plus-1 for Sweden.

The United States, a 5-1 winner over Germany on Tuesday, will face Switzerland on Thursday night.