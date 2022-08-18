Thursday's NHL: Kadri signs 7-year, $49M deal with Flames; Hawks add ex-Wolverine Johnson

The Detroit News

Calgary, Alberta — Nazem Kadri is going to the Calgary Flames, leaving the Colorado Avalanche after helping them win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001.

Calgary announced a $49 million, seven-year contract Thursday, meaning Kadri will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029. The move came shortly after the Flames traded forward Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to free up space under the salary cap.

Landing Kadri is the second big deal Calgary has made this offseason, coming about a month after the team acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and a conditional first-round pick in a trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida.

“Nazem is a highly competitive top six player who makes our center ice position deep,” general manager Brad Treliving said. “He brings a high skill level and determination to our group combined with his recent experience of a Stanley Cup championship.”

The Pacific Division-winning Flames have had to restock their lineup after also losing Johnny Gaudreau in free agency this offseason.

Kadri, who turns 32 before opening night, had arguably his best NHL season in his third year with Colorado. He set career highs with 59 assists and 87 points in 71 games, and that success continued into the playoffs.

The gritty center from London, Ontario, had seven goals and eight assists during the Avalanche’s Cup run, sandwiched around a broken thumb he played through in the final against Tampa Bay.

“This is an exciting day for my family,” Kadri said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base and organization. I’ve always loved the city of Calgary and I look forward to giving everything I have to this team.”

Kadri was considered the second-best NHL free agent available after Gaudreau, who signed for $68.25 million with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Avalanche prioritized bringing back high-scoring winger Valeri Nichushkin, who re-signed for $49 million over eight years, and big defenseman Josh Manson, who got a four-year deal worth $18 million. General manager Chris MacFarland told agent Darren Ferris to keep him in the loop but seemed willing to let Kadri go if he got a better offer elsewhere.

It took him significant time for Kadri to find a destination after the market opened on July 13, which is unusual for top free agents in hockey.

Drafted ninth by Toronto in 2009, Kadri has 556 points in 791 NHL regular-season and playoff games with the Maple Leafs and Avalanche.

Monahan heads to Montreal after spending his first nine seasons with the Flames, during which he has 212 goals and 462 points in 656 games. The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract and represents a $6.375 million cap hit.

Blackhawks ink Johnson

The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the former University of Michigan defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season.

Johnson’s contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap.

“Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a Stanley Cup championship last year, he will strengthen our defensive group.”

The 35-year-old Johnson broke into the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings in 2007 after recording 71 points in 74 games during two years with the Wolverines with 2205-2007. He has 72 goals and 240 assists in 1,024 games, also playing for Columbus, Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers.

Johnson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2005 draft, had one goal and eight assists in 74 games with the Avalanche last season. Johnson, listed at 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, also skated in 13 playoff games.

Awards show moves to Nashville

The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006.

“We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events – the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft – to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday.

This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashville and the Predators also hosted the 2016 NHL All-Star Weekend, the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and an outdoor game in February at Nissan Stadium.

“The city, the Predators organization and the country music community have overwhelmed the NHL with their welcome and support every time Nashville has hosted a league event,” Bettman said. “We cannot wait to return next June to celebrate the stars of our game and introduce the next generation of NHL players.”

Vancouver hosted both events in 2006. The 2023 NHL awards will be held June 26 for the first time in Nashville. The NHL will hand out its regular-season awards that night, then hold the draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28 and 29 hosted by the Predators.

“It’s been more than 15 years since these two events were hosted in the same city in the same year,” said Sean Henry, president and CEO of the Predators. “Next June, we are penciling that week with SMASHVILLE as the center of the hockey world. It will let hockey fans worldwide celebrate the best in our game and welcome its future stars right here in the heart of Music City.”