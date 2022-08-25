Hockey roundup: Ex-Wings coach Babcock resigns at Canadian university; U.S. wins at women's worlds

News staff and wire services

Former Detroit Red Wings coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the men's hockey team at the University of Saskatchewan after one season.

The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that associate coach Brandin Cote has been named the new interim head coach.

“I’m excited for Brandin and his family," Babcock said in a statement. "He is prepared to be a highly successful coach. I believe he will elevate the Huskies play and profile even further. I look forward to seeing him continue down the path of what promises to be an incredible career.”

Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup title in 2008.

He also coached Anaheim and Toronto and led Canada’s men’s team to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

Saskatchewan posted a 14-9 record last year and fell to the Calgary Dinos in the Canada West quarterfinals.

“I’d like to thank Mike Babcock for his mentorship and commitment to the program over the past year,” Cote said in statement. “I look forward to building upon the rich foundation of history and excellence that is synonymous with Huskie men’s hockey.”

Women's world championships

Herning, Denmark — The United States routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women’s hockey world championship on Thursday and defending champion Canada started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland.

The Americans had nine different scorers against Japan, with Alex Carpenter the only player to net twice. Taylor Heise went scoreless but equaled a tournament record with five assists for the U.S., which led 9-0 after two periods and outshot Japan 62-6.

Farmington Hills' Megan Keller had an assist, was plus-3 in a team-leading 19:54 of ice time and Sault Ste. Marie's Abby Roque had a goal, five shots in 9:40 of ice time.

Olympic and world champion Canada faced tougher resistance from Finland, the bronze medalist at the Beijing Games in February.

Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and assist for Canada in the first period but Finland stayed within one goal until Meaghan Mikkelson made it 3-1 with seven minutes left of the second. Blayre Turnbull added the fourth into an empty net.

Finland missed a penalty at the end of the first period when Kiira Yrjanen’s shot was saved by Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Finland captain Jenni Hiirikoski set a tournament record by playing in her 14th world championship.

In Group B, Sweden beat host Denmark 5-2 behind a hat trick from Hanna Olsson and Hungary upset Germany 4-2.

The United States next plays Finland on Saturday, when Canada faces Switzerland. The two North American rivals are both in Group A and play each other in the last preliminary round on Tuesday.

Canada beat the U.S. in the final of both last year’s worlds and the Olympics.