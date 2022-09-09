Former Michigan State standout Ryan Miller part of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Detroit — Ryan Miller, the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history, was among the class announced Friday for induction into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

Miller (East Lansing/Michigan State) finished with 391 NHL victories, the most ever by an American-born goaltender. Miller was also part of the Olympic silver-medal-winning Team USA, and was the only player to ever be named the best goalie in the NCAA, the AHL, the NHL and at the Olympic Winter Games.

Miller won the NHL's Vezina Trophy (best goaltender) in 2010.

Miller is joined by Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando as the 2022 inductees, as announced by USA Hockey.

“These five individuals have had a tremendously positive impact on hockey in America,” said Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey. “They have all made countless contributions to the game throughout their impressive careers and their impact will be felt for years to come. We look forward to honoring them as the 50th class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in November."

The 50th anniversary U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, which will include the formal enshrinement of the Class of 2022 and also include the presentation of the NHL's Lester Patrick Trophy, will be held Nov. 30 at the RiverCentre in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Miller spent the first 11 seasons of his 19-year NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres, who drafted Miller with the 138th overall pick in the 1999 Entry Draft. Miller went on to play in St. Louis and Vancouver, before retiring in 2021 after four seasons with the Anaheim Ducks.

Miller spent three seasons (1999-2002) at Michigan State, where he played in 106 games and set an NCAA record with 26 career shutouts, and MSU records for career goals against average (1.54) and save percentage (.941). He was named the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top player in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey in 2001 after leading the nation in wins, winning percentage, save percentage, GAA and shutouts.

