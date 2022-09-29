Wings' Erne scores twice in 4-2 exhibition loss against Blackhawks

Detroit - The Red Wings lost Wednesday's exhibition game but some players looking to earn a job or a spot in the lineup made a favorable impression.

And during this eight-game, two-week stretch of hockey games that don't count, that is the main purpose for teams like the Wings - finding an opening night roster.

Chicago broke a 2-2 tie in the second period when Jujhar Khaira deposited a loose puck past Wings goaltender Jussi Olkinuora at 13 minutes 57 seconds, sending the Blackhawks to a 4-2 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

Chicago's Sam Lafferty capped it with an empty net goal with 37.2 seconds remaining.

But coach Derek Lalonde saw things he liked.

"I liked our push in the third (period), we did some good things in the third for the most past, we did some pretty good things overall," Lalonde said. "We lost the special teams battle. They got a bounce off a rebound for the game-winner.

"We were a little slower with some of our structure, which is understandable getting through some things, but on the whole I'm fairly happy with the way everything played out."

Adam Erne, who might be battling to salvage a roster spot, had two goals, while youngsters Elmer Soderblom and Simon Edvinsson both took a step forward in attempting to nail down roster spots.

Soderblom had an assist and was plus-2 in almost 17 minutes of ice time, one night after scoring a goal in Pittsburgh.

"I liked him around the puck, a little more assertive, you could see some confidence in his game," Lalonde said. "You ask young guys to improve and he did that."

Edvinsson had an assist and was plus-1 in 22:36 of ice time, and eliminated some of the turnovers that plagued him in Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage.

"His first period was excellent," Lalonde said. "We want to give him minutes and his game probably tired a little bit in the second and third periods. But again, similar to Elmer, he improved from his Red and White game, we saw some things that were pretty darn good."

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopped eight of 10 shots during his first half of action. Olkinuora made 10 saves.

Dylan Sikura and Lukas Reichel added Blackhawks goals, while goaltender Arvid Soderblom stopped 31 shots.

Sikura opened the scoring only 11 seconds into the game when Khaira fed an open Sikura near the hashmarks, and Sikura snapped a shot past Nedeljkovic.

But Erne tied it quickly, at 1:27, batting in a loose puck past Chicago goalie Arvid Soderblom. Elmer Soderblom lifted a shot at Chicago's Soderblom, who left a juicy rebound for Erne. Edvinsson drew the other assist, as the Wings' two rookie giants made their preseason debut at Little Caesars Arena.

Reichel gave Chicago a 2-1 lead heading into the first period intermission. Kevin Korchinski made a nifty outlet pass to a streaking Reichel, who split the Wings' defense and broke free on Nedeljkovic.

Erne tied it 2-2 just 59 seconds into the second period. Suter found Erne alone in the slot, and Erne one-timed a shot just wide of Soderblom.

With a slew of forwards battling for spots on the bottom-six, Erne definitely made an impact.

"I just want to establish a role on this team," said Erne, who had Lalonde as an assistant coach when both were in Tampa several years ago. "There are a lot of spots to be fought for and I'm trying to make a first impression. It's been a few years since I played for coach, so I'm trying to make a good first impression."

The Red Wings host Washington Friday, then travel to Chicago the next day, continuing with essentially two different lineups in an effort to give many players a chance to play.

"You're going to find guys getting looks and opportunities because of the split squad," coach Derek Lalonde said. "We like to look at everyone."

