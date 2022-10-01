Red Wings drop to 1-2 in preseason, blanked 2-0 against Capitals

Detroit - The Red Wings are expected to score more goals this season thanks to a deeper, more offensively skilled lineup.

When they put their final roster together, that might be the case.

But in Friday's exhibition game against Washington, the Wings - who admittedly had a less than a full NHL lineup - looked a lot like recent seasons in a 2-0 loss to the Capitals.

The Capitals, exhibition or not, played their usual stout defense and produced just enough offense as the Wings dropped to 1-2-0 in the preseason.

John Carlson capped a strong Washington shift pinching from the point and converting a feed from Lucas Johansen to beat goaltender Victor Brattstrom, who had just replaced Ville Husso.

Lars Eller clinched the outcome with an empty net goal. The Capitals outshot the Wings 31-19.

Husso, in his Wings' preseason debut, stopped all 15 shots he faced before giving way halfway through to Brattstrom.

The Wings had rookie forwards Jonatan Berggren and Elmer Soderblom and defenseman Simon Edvinsson, all in the lineup.

Playing his third consecutive game, Soderblom wasn't credited with a shot and was minus-1.

"You see some young habits," said coach Derek Lalonde of Soderblom's progress. "He exposes the puck a ton, which is an easily correctable skill, part of a young guy's development. He has some of the open ice turnovers because he exposes the puck but hat is something that can be learned and taught. He will figure it out."

The special teams, which were woeful last season, have offered optimism during these exhibition games but were a mixed bag against Washington. The Wings were 0-for-2 on the power play, but also killed both Washington power plays.

Lalonde likes the depth and versatility the Wings possess, particularly to having power-play options.

"Special teams on the whole, I’m optimistic about where they’re at," said Lalonde after Thursday's practice. "They’ve both had good starts. They are going through some details. The structure looks fine.

"We have a little more luxury, a little more depth, where we feel guys can battle for power play spots. You are going to see a lot of guys net-front. You may see Dylan Larkin in this exhibition net-front, may see Tyler Bertuzzi net-front. You may see (Lucas) Raymond net-front. It’s a little combination of we want the puck maybe going through different guys on the half-wall.

"So all those guys, maybe outside of Mo (Seider) on top, maybe outside of (David) Perron and his one-timer side, those other three spots, we are going to be rehearsing guys throughout those spots throughout (the last five games)."

