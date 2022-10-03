Red Wings shift 20 home games to 7 p.m. start

Detroit − The Red Wings are going to be starting − and finishing − games a little earlier this season.

The Red Wings announced Monday updated start times for 20 weekday home games during the regular season now will feature 7 p.m. start times.

“Based on feedback from fans, season ticket members, hockey operations staff, and club partners, we’re confident the 7 p.m. start for weekday games will be a welcomed change," said Chris McGowan, president and chief executive officer of Ilitch Sports and Entertainment, in a statement. "The 7:00 p.m. first puck drop aligns with the start times of the majority of NHL clubs (27 of 32). Once the national television schedule was announced, we worked through the approval process with the NHL and Bally Sports Detroit to move these games to 7 p.m. We're looking forward to feeling the energy our tremendous Red Wings fans will bring on opening night and throughout the upcoming season at Little Caesars Arena."

The Red Wings worked in conjunction with the NHL and visiting teams to make the schedule adjustments. The Wings' home opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Oct. 14 now will start at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan