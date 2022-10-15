Soderblom, Husso pace Red Wings in 3-0 opening-night win

Detroit - For debuts, it couldn't have gone any better for Elmer Soderblom.

The 6-foot-8 Red Wings' power forward, who somewhat surprisingly made the roster to begin the season, scored a goal as the Red Wings defeated Montreal 3-0.

The tall and powerful line of Soderblom, Oskar Sundqvist (6-foot-3) and Michael Rasmussen (6-foot-6) created havoc around the Canadiens' end of the ice most of the evening.

They did again early in the third period, but this time Soderblom pounced on a loose puck in the slot and snapped a shot past goaltender Jake Allen (37 saves), who had frustrated the Wings to that juncture, at 2 minutes 33 seconds of the third period.

It was Soderblom's first NHL goal, a highlight during an evening where he again impressed controlling the puck and using his size and strength.

Rasmussen then cemented the evening with an empty-net goal with 61 seconds left in the game, and Olli Maatta added an empty netter, giving the Wings the victory.

The addition of Soderblom, and veterans such as David Perron, Andrew Copp, Dominik Kubalik, Ben Chiarot and Maatta has given the Wings more experience and talent than they've had in recent, rebuilding seasons.

"It's (depth) something that we haven't had in a while," captain Dylan Larkin said. "I don't know the lineup for sure but I do know throughout an 82-game season you need everyone, you never know what can happen. You never know when your number is going to be called.

"It's great to have that depth and we're going to need it throughout the season."

The Wings had 25 shots in the first period, although no goals, more shots than in any period all of last season.

Goalie Ville Husso, in his Red Wings debut, made 29 saves for the shutout. Husso made his best save in the third period, with the Wings clinging to the 1-0 lead, gloving a rebound by Josh Anderson along the ice on the Montreal power play.

Husso followed up by steering away a Brendan Gallagher partial breakaway.

The Wings killed all three Montreal power plays, an area that needed to be addressed heading into this season. But the Wings' power play, though looking effective at times, also didn't convert in three opportunities.

It was also the first NHL victory for new head coach Derek Lalonde, who was greeted warmly with applause during pregame introductions.

After the morning skate, Lalonde said only immediately family was coming to the game. Lalonde had an inclination the sellout crowd at Little Caesars Arena was going to be friendly Friday, and maybe not as much down the road.

"Just my family, wife and three kids," Lalonde said. "I said, 'Enjoy it now, we're undefeated'. Fans might not be as nice down the road."

Even though this was his first game as at NHL head coach, Lalonde insisted he wasn't going to take in the moment and appreciate the level he had reached.

"There's so much going on," Lalonde said. "(We) probably gave the guys a little too much (practice this week). We were fortunate to have an entire week to prepare for this game. We might see us not as sharp early on, which is understandable. With that said, it was valuable to get some things in.

"Hopefully, the soaking in will be after that first win."

Larkin talked about the excitement of a home opener at LCA leading up to Friday's game.

"It's a great feeling, an emotional night and it certainly adds a little extra excitement that we've had to wait a bit, watching hockey the last couple of nights (around the NHL)," said Larkin who earned a one-game suspension during last season's home opener for clotheslining a Tampa player after Larkin was hit in the head area. "It's a great crowd and energy and I hope there's no suspension to come out of it."

