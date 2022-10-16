New faces lead the way as Red Wings top Devils, start season 2-0

Newark, N.J. - There's been much talk about the Red Wings' improved depth heading into this season thanks to general manager Steve Yzerman's veteran acquisitions.

Through two games, you can see the stronger lineup and genuine promise this team has. The Wings made it two consecutive wins Saturday to open the season, defeating the New Jersey Devils, 5-2.

Thanks largely to some new faces.

Ben Chiarot had a goal and assist, David Perron had a goal, as did Dominik Kubalik, Andrew Copp an assist, Olli Maatta had another strong defensive game, and rookie Elmer Soderblom was noticeable yet again, as the Wings completed the sweep of their back-to-back games to begin the season.

The night before, goalie Villie Husso shut out Montreal, while Soderblom and Maatta contributed goals.

"You see the first two games, we still have a lot of work on which is good news, it's exciting though, and exciting for me," captain Dylan Larkin said. "Last year a game like this would have been a lot closer. Our veteran leadership, guys who've been in big situations throughout their careers, really stepped up vocally on the bench and really hammering to play the right way the last 20 minutes."

The Wings were impressive in the third period, with the kind of stout defensive effort that hasn't consistently been there in recent years.

"There's been a commitment in these six periods (first two games) to play the right way and do things right," Lalonde said. "The third period was our best period, which is great sign. We got above pucks, managed the puck and we ate a lot of pucks, blocked a lot of shots, in the third period which was a good sign."

It was Larkin, a familiar and important face, who arguably clinched Saturday's outcome.

With the teams skating four players each, Larkin (who also had two assists) snapped a shot in the slot past goalie Vitek Vanecek, who had lost his stick, with 0.8 seconds left in the second period giving the Wings a 4-2 lead. Copp made a nice play retrieving the puck and feeding a pass to Larkin.

"I knew Copper (Copp) was going to get it (the puck) back and I actually didn't know how much time was left," Larkin said. "Thankfully I shot it. Filip Hronek was behind me screaming for it. It was nice to score that one and be facing Copper and embracing him like the old days (at Michigan).

"It was a pretty special moment."

Perron had just broken a 2-2 tie racing to a loose puck, after good forechecking from Copp and Jakub Vrana (who had a goal Saturday), for Perron's first goal as a Wing at 17:02.

Both goals were pleasing to see from Lalonde's perspective.

"It was hard work and getting above the puck and then they got rewarded with offense," Lalonde said. "That's a really good sign.

"I like the maturity of our team to take that momentum (after Larkin's goal) and any time you get scored on late in a period, it's tough on you. There's a huge momentum (shift) but it was up to us to not give the momentum back early in that period. We had a good four or five minutes and that kind of iced it."

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 5, Devils 2

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, in his season debut, made the lead hold up with a fine performance, stopping 37 shots, including 21 in the second period to keep the game close.

"Ned in the second, that was a big effort," Lalonde said.

Nedeljkovic felt the game shifted in the middle 20 minutes.

"It was a good challenge, they kept pressing and the puck wasn't really going in for us right away," Nedeljkovic said. "Then we get two (goals) there and kind of give up one we'd want back right away ... There was some adversity we had to fight through and to come back and battle through it and get the next one, and put it behind you, it felt real good."

Nedeljkovic made a key stop on Devils star Jack Hughes in the opening moments of the second period, with the Devils leading 1-0, Hughes skating alone through the slot. Shortly after, Chiarot lifted a shot from the point that flew by Vanecek, tying the score 1-1.

Kubalik's first goal as Wing came off a Devils turnover in the third period, extending the lead to 5-2 and bringing on loud chants of "Fire Lindy," referring to Devils coach Lindy Ruff.

The Wings lost forward Tyler Bertuzzi in the first period after Bertuzzi blocked a shot. Bertuzzi was doubled over in pain as he skated to the bench, and the team announced after the period he would not return.

Lalonde said after the game Bertuzzi had an upper-body injury and would be evaluated Monday.

But Bertuzzi's block might have been a turning point of sorts, for the Wings. It came shortly before Chiarot's tying goal, at 1-1, and sparked the Wings in its own way.

"That's huge, and it shows the sacrifice and commitment to win and play for each other," Nedeljkovic said.

