'It doesn't feel good': Red Wings learning, growing after OT loss to rival Blackhawks

Chicago - The disappointment was evident in Dylan Larkin's voice after Friday's 4-3 overtime loss against Chicago.

But the way the Wings lost hurt, including letting a 3-1 third-period lead disappear. After the improvement made in the season's first week, this loss stung.

"It doesn't feel good right now," Larkin said. "We let our foot off the gas, they came out to play in the third (period) and we didn't. We didn't get the extra point and it doesn't feel good."

This was only the fourth game of the season, and the Wings, at least, had secured one point for the fourth consecutive game. So that was a positive.

If there was a predominate feeling coming out of this game, it was the fact the Wings still have some learning to do.

Basically, how to close out an opponent (such as the season-opening win against Montreal) with stingy team defense, capitalizing on offensive chances, and minimizing turnovers. The Wings still have some growing pains to overcome.

"It is a learning and growing thing," coach Derek Lalonde said. "The egregious mistakes that ended up in the back of our net were direct results from our young guys, and the reality is they have to go through those things to learn from them and improve on them.

"And they will."

Lucas Raymond had control of the puck in overtime, before it slid away from him and landed on the stick of Chicago's Max Domi, who broke in and snapped a winning shot past goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

"It's still growth there," Lalonde said. "It's one of many things we're going to talk to him about, details in his game. In today's NHL you have to develop guys on the fly and that's what we'll do with him. He'll go right back there and he'll get plenty of opportunity on Sunday (against Anaheim/5 p.m./ESPN/97.1) and he'll get better from this."

Faceoff struggles

The Red Wings haven't been particularly effective in the faceoff circle, ranking 32nd out of 32 teams with a lowly 40.1% win percentage.

The inability to win faceoffs proved costly Friday, with Chicago scoring the tying goal directly off a faceoff win. For the game, the Blackhawks had a 62%-38% edge.

It's up to all five skaters on the ice, Lalonde said, to secure the puck and earn the faceoff victory.

"We need to be a much better five-person faceoff unit," Lalonde said. "It's just the reality. There's going to be nights, without having a right-shot center, it’s going to pile up on you. So it's up to everyone to improve our faceoff intensity, and we need to get some 50-50 wins on those faceoffs because it does add up."

Ice chips

Larkin was hurt in the first period of Friday's game, favoring his right side when leaving the ice after an awkward collision, but returned to start the second period. Lalonde said after the game Larkin would be evaluated.

Larkin practiced Saturday and will play against Anaheim.

"Dylan is fine," Lalonde said. "It's just something he tweaked. He's in a good spot and will be ready for (Sunday)."

...According to Wings' statistician Greg Innis, Friday's game was the first in Wings' history there was an even-strength goal, a power-play goal, shorthanded goal, a successful penalty shot and overtime goal in the same game.

Ducks at Red Wings

▶ Faceoff: 5 p.m. Sunday, Little Caesars Arena.

▶ TV/radio: ESPN/97.1

▶ Outlook: The Ducks (1-3-1) conclude a long, five-game, 10-day trip with their only game at LCA this season. ... Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek was a former assistant of Wings GM Steve Yzerman. ... RW Troy Terry is off to a good start (three goals, three assists).

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan