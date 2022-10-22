Red Wings let third-period lead slip away, lose 4-3 to Chicago in OT

Chicago - Four games, and no one has beaten the Red Wings in regulation time yet.

Then again, the Wings have now lost twice in overtime, Friday losing 4-3 to Chicago.

Max Domi jumped on a Lucas Raymond turnover, gathered the puck, and snapped a game-winning shot past goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic at 2 minutes, 44 seconds of overtime as Chicago rallied from a 3-1 deficit entering the third period.

Connor Murphy's shorthanded goal for Chicago tied it 3-3 at 10:06 of the third period. Sam Lafferty won a draw in the zone and the puck got back to Murphy, who snapped a shot that Nedeljkovic never appeared to see.

The Wings fell to 2-0-2 on the season.Dominik Kubalik had a goal and assist against his former team, Pius Suter had a goal against his former Blackhawks teammates (the few that are still left), and Dylan Larkin added a power play goal for the Wings.

The best news for the Wings may have been Larkin averting serious injury in the first period. Larkin fell awkwardly on his side during a battle in the corner and left the ice clutching his side. He immediately went to the locker room and didn't return until the start of the second period, and finished the game.

Former Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou scored his first goal as a Blackhawk, beating Nedeljkovic on a second-period penalty shot. Philipp Kurashev scored in the third period, cutting the Wings lead to 3-2.

Athanasiou's goal cut the Wings lead to 2-1 at 5:41, but Kubalik restored the two-goal margin with his second goal.

Kubalik deflected a point shot from Olli Maatta (fourth assist, fifth point) past former Wings' goaltender Petr Mrazek, who was replaced after two periods by Alex Stalock. Several big saves by Stalock in the third period (nine saves) sparked the Blackhawks.

Suter and Larkin scored 1:07 apart midway in the first period.

Suter scored his first, giving the Wings a 1-0 lead at 9:26. Robert Hagg's one-timer from the top of the slot appeared to bounce off Suter and just wide of Mrazek.

Larkin made it 2-0 shortly later, with a shot from the high slot that Mrazek never saw, screened by Oskar Sundqvist.

