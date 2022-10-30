Raymond supplies offense as Red Wings down Minnesota 2-1

Detroit - Lucas Raymond was going to score goals, you figured it would simply be a matter of time.

From the Red Wings' perspective Saturday, it couldn't have come at a better time.

Raymond scored both goals as the Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 and ended a brief two-game losing streak (4-2-2).

Raymond's second goal, on the power play, broke a 1-1 tie with five seconds left in the second period. Dominik Kubalik found Raymond open near the post and Raymond knocked the puck, along with goaltender Filip Gustavsson, into the net to give the Wings the lead.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 2, Wild 1

Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring just 1:28 into the game for the Wild (3-4-1), his fifth goal, finishing a two-on-one rush on goaltender Ville Husso (30 saves).

Raymond's first goal tied the score 1-1 at 16:51. Adam Erne, elevated to the top line with injuries and Michael Rasmussen's two-game suspension decimating the lineup, made a nice play in the corner to control the puck and found Raymond skating through the slot.

Raymond outwaited Gustavsson and snapped a shot under the bar, snapping a seven-game goal-less streak.

