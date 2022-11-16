Red Wings cough up late lead, game in OT loss to Ducks

The Red Wings let a lead, and victory, slip away late Tuesday.

Anaheim scored a goal with 47 seconds left to force overtime, then a Tyler Bertuzzi turnover in front of the Wings' net led to Ryan Strome's goal, as the Ducks rallied to a 3-2 victory.

Bertuzzi's errant pass was intercepted by Strome, who fed Zegras across the slot, and Zegras passed back to a wide open Strome, who scored his fifth goal.

Anaheim's John Klingberg forced overtime with his first goal at 19:14 of the third period. With the goalie pulled, the Ducks won the draw and worked the puck to Klingberg in the high slot, who sailed a shot past goalie Ville Husso.

"That was a winnable game," coach Derek Lalonde told Bally Sports Detroit afterward. "We put ourselves in position to win but we just didn't do enough to manage the game in the third."

Michael Rasmussen broke a 1-1 tie at with 34.3 seconds remaining in the second period.

Rasmussen took a pass from David Perron out of the corner and wheeled behind the net. Rasmussen shielded the puck, spun, and beat screened goalie John Gibson, for Rasmussen's second goal.

Jonatan Berggren, continuing to impress in his Wings' debut, scored his first NHL goal on a first-period power-play goal.

Husso stopped 27 shots, as the Wings moved to 7-5-4, having gone winless in their last four games (0-2-2).

"We have to look to create more five-on-five," captain Dylan Larkin told BSD. "We have to put the puck in the net more. Tonight it was a tale of John Gibson, he was good, we had a lot of looks. But we have to be able to bear down.

"We're getting looks. We just have to put the puck in the net more."

Mason McTavish (power play) scored for the Ducks, who improved to 5-10-1.

Berggren opened the scoring at 7:12 of the first period. Filip Hronek's shot hit Ducks defenseman Colton White in the upper body and the puck bounced to Berggren alone near the post. Berggren snapped the shot past goalie John Gibson, Berggren's first goal and second NHL point.

But the Ducks, who came into the game ranked 31st on the power play, tied the game before the end of the period.

Husso stopped Adam Henrique's shot, but left the rebound in the slot for McTavish who put back the rebound for his second goal.

The Wings' penalty kill came up big in the third period, killing a 59-second Anaheim two-man advantage, while the Wings were holding to the 2-1 lead. The Wings killed four of five Ducks power plays.

"We didn't manage the third (period) very well," Lalonde said. "We didn't give up a ton, but four penalties and trying to manage the lead in the third, it's a recipe for disaster. Our guys get a little gassed, and unfortunately we gave up one at the end. But we still had plenty of opportunity with the way we want to play in overtime, and possessed the puck, but we just couldn't do that for the entire overtime. "

The Wings continue their trip Thursday in San Jose.

