Wings' third period explosion sparks 7-4 victory over Sharks

Moritz Seider picked a great time to score his first goal this season.

Seider's third-period goal snapped a tie and sent the Red Wings to a 7-4 victory in San Jose, also ending the Wings' four-game winless streak.

David Perron, who had a goal and two assists, found Seider near the dot and Seider whipped a shot past Sharks goaltender James Reimer giving the Wings a 5-4 lead at 13 minutes 54 seconds of the third period.

"I saw a little bit of open ice and the (defenseman) stepped out on me and I kind of used it as a screen," Seider told Bally Sports Detroit afterward. "I'm really happy it went in the back of the net."

Getting that first victory on this trip, before it ends Saturday in Columbus, was crucial.

"Really important," Seider said. "We wanted to finish positive on this road trip and it was a big step toward that goal. Guys competed hard. There were some tough bounces and unlucky goals, but we stayed with it and fought all the way back and got the W."

Pius Suter and Dominik Kubalik added late third period goals, as the Wings (8-5-4) earned their first win on this four-game road trip and scored a season-high seven goals.

San Jose won two key faceoffs in the Wings' zone which led to Logan Couture and Erik Karlsson goals (Karlsson's fourth point in the game), tying the game 4-4 midway in the third period.

More:BOX SCORE: Red Wings 7, Sharks 4

But the Wings responded, with Seider's goal igniting yet another surge.

"Really proud of the group," coach Derek Lalonde told BSD. "We got thoroughly out-competed in the first period that led to some of our issues. Probably of the nine periods we've been on this trip, that (first period) was probably our worst period. But I give our guys a ton of credit for bouncing back. Our best period was that second period, we established a forecheck and we started winning battles.

"Then again at 4-4, our was game was fine. Unfortunately, a couple lost faceoffs led to goals but we stuck with it. It was a resilient group and a real good win."

David Perron and Jake Walman had second period goals, giving the Wings a 3-2 lead, then Joe Veleno scored in the third period, giving the Wings a 4-2 lead.

Filip Hronek opened the Wings ' scoring, while goaltender Ville Husso stopped 20 shots .

Walman's goal gave the Wings a 3-2 lead.

The checking line of Michael Rasmussen centering Oskar Sundqvist and Adam Erne capped an energetic shift with Erne diving to the ice to push a pass to Walman in the slot. Walman blasted a shot that cleanly built Reimer for Walman's first goal as a Red Wing at 16:44.

The Wings were the dominant team in the second period, spending considerable time in San Jose's zone.

Perron's sixth goal tied the game 2-2. Dominik Kubalik carried the puck into the zone and fed Dylan Larkin trailing. Larkin snapped a shot that deflected off Perron and past Reimer at 2:37.

"We almost buckled but we didn't and we stayed strong,' Perron told BSD. "It's a good two points, and now we get a chance to (make it) a good road trip in Columbus."

Kevin Labanc and Matt Nieto had first period Sharks (6-10-3) goals.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan