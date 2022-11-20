Red Wings finish trip in dominating fashion, beat Columbus 6-1

Columbus, Ohio - The road trip didn't turn out great for the Red Wings, but it's fair to say it was good.

The Red Wings ended the four-game trip Saturday with a convincing 6-1 victory over the injury-decimated Columbus Blue Jackets.

"Great" would have likely constituted six, or so, points out of a possible eight. The Wings earned five points, with a 2-1-1 trip, defeating San Jose (Thursday) and Columbus to conclude the trip.

Considering that they opened with a loss in Los Angeles and overtime loss in Anaheim, and having a four-game winless streak at the end of the Anaheim result, the Wings will gladly take this result.

Filip Hronek continued what is rapidly becoming a legitimate turnaround season with two goals Saturday, both in the second period, helping the Wings break a 1-1 tie.

Columbus tied the score just 43 seconds into the second period on Emil Bemstrom's goal. But Hronek put the Wings in front to stay as Columbus defenseman Marcus Bjork made an ill-advised pass into the slot, where Hronek blasted a shot past goaltender Joonas Korpisalo at 6 minutes, 35 seconds.

After Ben Chiarot's second goal of the season, a shot from the point, made it 3-1 at 10:45, Hronek made it 4-1 with his second goal of the game and fourth of the season, again wide open near the right dot at 19:17.

Dylan Larkin, continuing a fine season of his own, opened the Wings scoring with a power-play goal (Larkin's eighth goal, while also adding two assists) in the first period. Dominik Kubalik's power-play goal in the third period was Kubalik's team-leading ninth goal. Tyler Bertuzzi scored his first goal to conclude the scoring.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 6, Blue Jackets 1

Moritz Seider, playing in his 100th NHL game, had three assists.

Goaltender Ville Husso won his seventh game (7-2-3) making 26 saves. Husso was particularly important the first half with some timely saves, keeping the Wings in front, or tied, until they took control.

