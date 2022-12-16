Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana reinstated by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Detroit — The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday morning announced that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been released from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and is back to available status, according to a brief, joint statement.

Vrana, 26, has been away from the team since Oct. 19, when he joined the program indefinitely. He was cleared to return after receiving treatment and "has entered the follow-up-care phase" of the program, the statement said.

Vrana was back on the ice at Detroit's Friday practice in a blue, non-contact jersey; as was Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who on Tuesday was forced out the team's 1-0 loss to Carolina after blocking a shot. Defenseman Filip Hronek, who took a hard hit from Wild forward Ryan Reaves on Wednesday, was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Vrana, the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft, was acquired by the Red Wings at the 2021 trade deadline in a deal that included former first-round Red Wings draft pick Anthony Mantha. Since joining the Red Wings, Vrana has 22 goals and 10 assists over 39 games.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi