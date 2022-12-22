Expected severe weather postpones Red Wings' Friday game in Ottawa

Detroit — The upcoming major winter storm has officially played havoc with the Red Wings' schedule.

The NHL announced Friday morning the Wings' game Friday in Ottawa against the Senators has been postponed, and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.

Severe winter weather is expected to impact both Detroit and Ottawa.

What this also means, basically, is a longer holiday break for the Wings. The NHL is off Saturday, Sunday and Monday for a holiday break.

The Wings return to practice Tuesday, then play road games in Pittsburgh (Wednesday) and Buffalo (Thursday).

