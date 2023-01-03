Red Wings put forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

Detroit — The Red Wings had to make a roster decision to get under the 23-man limit for Wednesday's game, and it was a stunner.

The Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday afternoon, just a little over two weeks after Vrana returned from a two-month stay in the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program.

Vrana, 26, has played two games with the Wings this season, with one goal and one assist. Vrana had no points in three games with Grand Rapids last week on a conditioning stint, a stint that was to be extended through this week the Wings had said Monday.

Any team can claim Vrana, from reverse order in the standings, by 2 p.m. Wednesday for simply picking up Vrana's contract. Vrana has this season and the next one left on his contract, which carries a $5.25 million per year salary cap hit.

Vrana, 26, was acquired in a trade with Washington at the trade deadline in 2021, along with Richard Panik and draft picks, for Anthony Mantha.

A gifted goal scorer, although weak defensively, Vrana has 22 goals (and 32 points) in 39 games with the Wings.

The Wings need a roster spot with forward Robby Fabbri returning to the lineup Wednesday against New Jersey.

