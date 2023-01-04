Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic heading to Grand Rapids for conditioning stint

Detroit — Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic is headed to Grand Rapids to get in some work.

The Red Wings assigned Nedeljkovic to their minor-league affiliate Wednesday, after the slumping goaltender made only two starts since Nov. 30, the last one on Dec. 8 (which was also Nedeljkovic's last appearance).

Nedeljkovic, 26, has played in nine games this season, posting a 2-4-2 record, with a 4.09 goals-against average and .880 save percentage.

The move means Magnus Hellberg, who has been in net for two of the Wings' last three victories, will temporarily remain the backup to Ville Husso. Hellberg was claimed on waivers Nov. 23 by the Wings, as Nedeljkovic struggled to find any consistency.

Nedeljkovic finished third in balloting for Calder Trophy (rookie of the year) in 2020-21, after going 15-5-3, with a 1.90 GAA and .932 SVS. The Wings acquired Nedeljkovic with Carolina in July 2021.

Nedeljkovic played in 59 games with the Wings last season, with a 20-24-9 record, and 3.31 GAA and .901 SVS.

