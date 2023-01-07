Berggren making strong case to stay with Red Wings

A lot of talk early this week, and for the last while actually, has been about the Red Wings roster and who might be headed to Grand Rapids or out of the lineup.

Jonatan Berggren was one of the young players who appeared to be in slight danger of being sent down I-96 to the minor leagues.

Only slightly, because of the impact Berggren was already making and the Wings had other options.

It didn't turn out to be Berggren, when push came to shove. And with the way Berggren continues to play, it's likely there's a chance Berggren never puts on a Griffins jersey again.

Berggren was arguably the Wings' best player during Friday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

Berggren scored his sixth goal 1 minute, 4 seconds into the game, then was noticeable with the puck the entire game.

From the first game Berggren has played with the Wings this season, he's often been a factor on the ice with his vision and ability with the puck.

"He continues to make plays," coach Derek Lalonde said. "He's one of our skilled guys on entries, poised with the puck, any line he's been on, he’s driven offense."

Berggren has six goals and eight assists in 24 games. Lalonde is using Berggren on the second line with Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond.

Whatever line Berggren has been on, he's produced offense.

"Now we're just going to ask him for consistency in it," Lalonde said. "We're seeing it now and hopefully he can keep building on it."

Offensive potential

Those people who are waiting and expecting forward Jakub Vrana to arrive soon, back from Grand Rapids, and ignite the Wings offense, it might be a long wait.

Vrana is with the Griffins on a conditioning stint, after being waived early this week and going unclaimed by any other team.

Vrana has 22 goals in 39 games played with the Wings, but has missed 90 games with either injuries, or this season, entering the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program after the Wings played their first two games.

The Wings aren't viewing Vrana, currently, as a sure thing offensive igniter.

"The hope for Vrana is potential," Lalonde said. "Right now he has one goal for us. Right now he has zero goals in (five) games in Grand Rapids (with one assist and a minus-five rating). Theoretically, that's easy to say when you’re (as a team) not scoring, yes, the potential of that.

"But the potential of any goal-scorer is something you hope for."

Nedeljkovic surging

Also in Grand Rapids for conditioning is Alex Nedeljkovic and the news is quite different for the goaltender.

Nedeljkovic stopped 33 shots Friday, leading the Griffins to a 4-2 victory over Texas and his second consecutive victory in two starts this week.

Nedelkovic has stopped 59 of 62 shots in the victories and is expected to make another two or three starts before likely being recalled by the Wings.

Special teams issues

Both the Wings power play and penalty kill have struggled recently, most noticeably in the last two games, both losses.

Friday, the Wings didn't register a goal in five power-play opportunities. The issue as Lalonde saw it?

"We’re losing some battles," Lalonde said. "Unfortunately, there’s some 50-50 battles that are ending up as 200-foot clears. When it’s not going in, just simplify it."

The penalty kill allowed two Florida power-play goals in three attempts. The problem on the PK?

"It's frustrating because it keeps going in," said Lalonde, who feels the Wings are doing things correctly schematically and might be simply facing bad luck. "It's not a ton of chances against, so it's not broken. You know when your penalty kill is getting seamed, it's getting breakdowns and they’re getting ridiculous, egregious A-type slot chances.

"But that's not the case. Unfortunately, it's (the puck) going in."

