Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic goes unclaimed, remains Red Wings property

Denver — Alex Nedeljkovic is apparently headed back to Grand Rapids.

Nedeljkovic went unclaimed Monday morning by the other 31 NHL teams, and remains Red Wings property.

Nedeljkovic, who just completed a conditioning stint with the Griffins, is likely to remain with the Griffins for the immediate future.

In six starts with the Griffins, Nedeljkovic was 3-2-1 with a 2.30 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

The conditioning stint was needed, after Nedeljkovic fell out of the Red Wings’ goalie rotation in favor of Magnus Hellberg, a Wings’ waiver claim last month after Nedeljkovic had a string of poor starts while backing up Ville Husso.

After a strong first half last season Nedeljkovic tumbled down the stretch to finish the 2021-22 season, then went 2-4-2, 4.09 GAA, .880 SVS with the Wings to begin this season.

Nedeljkovic, 27, has only the remainder of this season on his contract, at a $3 million salary cap hit. Nedeljkovic can be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Husso got the start Monday in Denver, while Hellberg is scheduled to start for the Wings on Tuesday in Arizona.

Nedeljkovic joins forward Jakub Vrana as former Red Wings regulars now currently on the Griffins' roster.

Vrana was waived shortly after returning from the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program, but also went unclaimed. Vrana has one point (an assist) in seven games with the Griffins, and has been a healthy scratch for two games.

Vrana has one more year on his contract at a $5.25 million cap hit per year.

