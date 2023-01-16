Red Wings no match for defending Cup champs Avalanche, lose 6-3

Denver — The Red Wings were no match Monday for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Colorado hasn't played to the level it did last season thus far, with a ton of injuries impacting its lineup, but the Avalanche looked powerful in defeating the Wings 6-3.

The Wings have lost nine consecutive games to Colorado in recent years.

Andrew Copp scored his fourth goal to prevent a shutout, after the Avalanche had taken a 5-0 lead late in the second period. Ben Chiarot scored his fourth goal at 16:20 minutes of the third period, making it 5-2.

But any thought of a comeback was squashed when Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway, making it 6-2.

Moritz Seider got the third and final goal for the Red Wings.

Goaltender Ville Husso stopped 17 of 22 shots before being replaced for Magnus Hellberg to begin the third period.

Cale Makar had two goals (one a power play) as did MacKinnon, and Artturi Lehkonen, J.T. Compher (power play) also scored for the Avalanche (22-17-3).

The Red Wings (18-17-7) have lost two consecutive games, and seven of their last seven. They'll attempt to correct things Tuesday in Arizona (9 p.m./BSD/97.1), where the Coyotes are on a nine-game losing streak.

The Wings had a good start, carried the play early in the first period, but Lehkonen snapped a shot from the dot that beat Husso at 5:12 of the first period. Husso was tripped up by MacKinnon atop the crease, and the Wings challenged the goal. But video affirmed the contact between Husso and MacKinnon was accidental and outside the crease, allowing the goal.

Makar extended the lead to 2-0 at 18:14 of the first period, pretty much sealing the outcome early. Makar's shot from the top of the slot may have gone off a Wings' stick and toppled over Husso.

The Avalache dominated the second period, with elite players such as Makar and MacKinnon pacing Colorado's dominance of the puck and the game.

