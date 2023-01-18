RED WINGS

Red Wings lose third straight, 4-3 to Arizona in shootout

Ted Kulfan
The Detroit News
Tempe, Ariz. − The Red Wings needed a victory Tuesday and the Arizona Coyotes did not oblige.

Playing in the junior-sized rink Mullett Arena, which had tons of Wings fans and still had many seats empty, the Wings dropped a 4-3 decision in a shootout.

Arizona won the shootout 2-0, with Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scoring.

Detroit Red Wings Lucas Raymond #23 skates with the puck ahead of Arizona Coyotes' Christian Fischer #36 during the first period of their NHL game at Mullett Arena on January 17, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.

Goaltender Magnus Hellberg, getting the start for the resting Ville Husso, stopped 21 shots. Husso made a big glove slove on Clayton Keller in the slot in overtime, extending the game to a shootout.

The Wings outshot Arizona 40-24.

The Coyotes scored two goals apart 1:10 apart (Travis Boyd, Dylan Guenther) tying the game 3-3 in the third period. This, after the Wings had scored twice, Pius Suter and David Perron, only 58 seconds apart to briefly take a 3-1 lead early in the period.

BOX SCORE: Coyotes 4, Red Wings 3 (SO)

Suter converted a nice play from Robby Fabbri along the boards, coming down on a 2-on-1 rush and beating Connor Ingram for his sixth goal.

Perron capped a strong shift from the Andrew Copp line, scoring his 14th goal, beating Ingram on a rebound to make it 3-1.

But the Coyotes answered right back.

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates back to the bench after celebrating his goal against the Coyotes with defenseman Moritz Seider (53) and left wing Lucas Raymond (23) during the second period.

Boyd scored his fifth at 6:43, with a shot from the slot that eluded Hellberg. Then Guenther scored his fifth, at 7:53, putting back a rebound into a yawning net.

Dylan Larkin (power play) and Arizona's Nick Bjugstad traded second-period goals.

Larkin scored his 15th, deflecting Moritz Seider's shot from the top of the slot, at 8:34.

More:Wings notes: Slow starts derail progress; monitoring Husso's workload

But Bjugstad answered quickly, beating Hellberg from a tight angle for Bjugstad's 11th goal, at 11:09.

The Wings conclude the three-game road trip Thursday in Vegas (10 p.m./BSD/97.1).

