Red Wings lose third straight, 4-3 to Arizona in shootout

Tempe, Ariz. − The Red Wings needed a victory Tuesday and the Arizona Coyotes did not oblige.

Playing in the junior-sized rink Mullett Arena, which had tons of Wings fans and still had many seats empty, the Wings dropped a 4-3 decision in a shootout.

Arizona won the shootout 2-0, with Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scoring.

Goaltender Magnus Hellberg, getting the start for the resting Ville Husso, stopped 21 shots. Husso made a big glove slove on Clayton Keller in the slot in overtime, extending the game to a shootout.

The Wings outshot Arizona 40-24.

The Coyotes scored two goals apart 1:10 apart (Travis Boyd, Dylan Guenther) tying the game 3-3 in the third period. This, after the Wings had scored twice, Pius Suter and David Perron, only 58 seconds apart to briefly take a 3-1 lead early in the period.

Suter converted a nice play from Robby Fabbri along the boards, coming down on a 2-on-1 rush and beating Connor Ingram for his sixth goal.

Perron capped a strong shift from the Andrew Copp line, scoring his 14th goal, beating Ingram on a rebound to make it 3-1.

But the Coyotes answered right back.

Boyd scored his fifth at 6:43, with a shot from the slot that eluded Hellberg. Then Guenther scored his fifth, at 7:53, putting back a rebound into a yawning net.

Dylan Larkin (power play) and Arizona's Nick Bjugstad traded second-period goals.

Larkin scored his 15th, deflecting Moritz Seider's shot from the top of the slot, at 8:34.

But Bjugstad answered quickly, beating Hellberg from a tight angle for Bjugstad's 11th goal, at 11:09.

The Wings conclude the three-game road trip Thursday in Vegas (10 p.m./BSD/97.1).

